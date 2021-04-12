BSNL Offers 3300GB Data With New Four Air Fibre Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of a new plan for its Air Fibre customers in India. This is the first time that BSNL has launched new plans for the Air Fibre customers, ever since the service has been introduced in the country. The new Air Fibre plans ship speed between 30 Mbps and 70 Mbps.

BSNL New Air Fibre Plan In India

These internet plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 699, Rs. 899, and Rs. 1,189. Let's start with Rs. 499 Air Fibre plan, where users will get 30 Mbps speed, 3300GB data, and unlimited calling for one month. The second pack of Rs. 699 ships 40 Mbps and includes 3300GB of data and unlimited data for 30 days.

However, the speed will be decreased to 4 Mbps after the data ends. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 899, where users will get 50 Mbps, 3300 of data, and unlimited calling without any extra cost. This plan is valid for 30 days. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 1,189, where users get 70 Mbps speed. This plan also ships 3300GB of data per month. In addition, BSNL said that users are allowed to avail of the static IP address for Rs. 2000. This plan is known as the most Air Fibre Premium plan.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Plan

Apart from launching the Air Fibre plans, BSNL has reintroduced the Bharat Fibre plan of Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499. These plans are now valid until July 31, 2021. The Bharat Fibre Rs. 499 plan now offers 30 Mbps speed, 3.3TB data, unlimited voice calling to all networks. While Rs. 799 broadband plan ships 100 Mbps speed, 3.3TB data, and unlimited calling for one month.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 999, where users get 3.3TB data along with 200 Mbps speed. This plan is known as the Premium Fibre pack and ships free membership to Disney+ Hotstar. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 1,499, which ships 4000GB of data, free membership to Disney+ Hotstar, and unlimited calling to all networks. This plan is available in all 22 circles and is known as Ultra Fibre.

