BSNL Offers 3GB Data At 8Mbps Speeds: Here Are The Details

The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched new braodband plans.

According to TelecomTalk report, the new plans offer daily data with FUP limit and other benefits, however these plans are only available in Tamil Nadu circle only.

In addition these plan do not offer speeds like other broadband plans by the company.

BSNL Rs. 349, Rs. 399 And Rs. 499 Broadband Plan

BSNL's Rs. 349 broadband plan offers 2GB daily at the speeds of 8Mbps to its users and after the limit is over the speed will decresed to 1Mbps apart from this user will get unlimited calls to the same network. It also allows Rs. 600 worth calls to network.

While Rs. 399 plan is almost is somehow similar to the Rs. 349 plan this means user will get 2GB data every day with an after FUP speed of 1 Mbps. However this plan offers unlimited calling for all unlike the above one.

Lastly, Rs. 499 plan provides 3GB data daily to the all the subscribers with 8Mbps speeds. This plan also offer unlimited calling to all networks.

Partnership with Hotstar

The BSNL has recently announced the launch of a high-speed big download Fiber to Home plan - SUPERSTAR 300.

The newly launched pack offers 300Gb download at 50Mbps speed bundled with a subscription of Hotstar Premium, giving customers the option to watch and enjoy non-stop entertainment and live sports including cricket world cup at their convenience.

With Hotstar Premium, customers can get access to Hollywood Blockbusters, the latest American shows, the biggest & boldest stories from Hotstar Specials, favorite STAR serials before television any time after 6 AM in morning, and the latest of LIVE sporting action.

The subscription to Hotstar Premium will be available across all circles and customers can book their request online or call on toll free number to avail this offer.

There is no doubt that BSNL is sitting on a huge debt and looking for revival package from Department of Telecom but still the telco has been launching new plans on a daily basis to attract users which is good for its prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

