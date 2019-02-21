BSNL offers free voice calling benefit to its customers News oi-Priyanka Dua All incoming calls from India are free even while roaming internationally.

The State-run telecom operator ( BSNL) has come up with a new offer in which the company is providing "Free Voice Calling" within India for existing landline, broadband, and mobile customers.

This offer is available on "Wings" service of BSNL.

In fact, all incoming calls from India are free even while roaming internationally. However, users have to pay Rs.1.25/- per minute on international roaming.

To avail this benefit by the telco users have to click at website i.e. www.bsnl.co.in to start the process of registration (by clicking "Book Wings") and after receiving user name and password (PIN), user can download BSNL "Wings" app from Google store, input user name, and password and start making calls.

The service is very useful, as a "Wings" user will never miss an incoming call in case he is hooked to Wi-Fi. Calls forwarded from any BSNL number to "Wings" number are totally free.

For those who are not aware, "Wings" is a combination of voice over IP (VOIP) and landline service of BSNL. Under this service, a customer can make or receive calls using a BSNL "Wings" app on his/her mobile handset.

Meanwhile, the company has selected some BharatFiber customers to provide a year of Amazon Prime Membership (worth Rs. 999) at no additional cost.

With this offering, BSNL ultra high-speed BharatFiber customers with the 18 Gb and above plan can enjoy unlimited streaming anytime, anywhere of premium movies and TV shows on Prime Video. The annual Amazon Prime membership can be activated through the BSNL website. Access to Prime Video is available after downloading the Prime Video app on supported devices.