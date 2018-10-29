BSNL offers unlimited voice, data, SMS at Rs 100 for 74 days

The state-owned telecom operator, BSNL has announced the launch of a Mega offer for its prepaid customers.

Under this new scheme, the telco is offering free SIM and benefits of STV 399" at Rs.100 only from CSCs for New and Port-IN customers on producing BSNL coupon printed on domestic LPG bills of IOCL/HPCL under GSM prepaid mobile services.

In addition to that the customers will get unlimited voice, data, SMS and Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) with unlimited song change option, even national roaming in Delhi and Mumbai for 74 days.

Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL said that "Mega offer is a truly unlimited welcome-gift to new and MNP prepaid customers."

Meanwhile, Nokia has been selected by BSNL to support the transformation of India's cities through intelligent infrastructure.

Under this collaboration, Nokia will supply, install, commission and maintain the Smart Telecom Poles across India in all of BSNL's telecom circles.

In addition to that Nokia will also integrate the poles with smart LED lighting systems, CCTV cameras, digital billboards and environmental sensors that provide strong revenue generation potential for the operator. The smart pole has been designed for emerging markets and built in India based on Nokia's global services expertise.

Sanjay Malik, Head of the India Market at Nokia, said: "At Nokia, we're proud to be at the forefront of driving transformation together with our customers and industry stakeholders. Our Smart Telecom Pole can help ensure urban assets and data are efficiently used while opening new revenue streams. With Nokia's deep knowledge and expertise, we have the ability to customize the solution for various use cases to meet India's smart city infrastructure requirement. By supporting BSNL's smart city initiatives with the latest solutions and services, we also help build the increasingly digitized and connected India of the future."