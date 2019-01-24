BSNL partners with Be-Bound to offer constant connectivity through SMS

State-run telecom firm BSNL has joined hands with Be-Bound, the French mobile network optimization company to launch Seamless Connectivity Services ( SMS).

Seamless Connectivity Services will improve in-app customer experience by guaranteeing constant connectivity anywhere there is a mobile phone network, even without Internet.

The new mobile service will positively impact business growth across the country and directly benefit the Indian population. In the case of congested networks, especially in urban areas, it ensures better data throughput by using high-end compression technology. The data of the customer is secured using highly secure encryption algorithms. To enable this feature Android app providers must integrate with Be-Bound powered SDK into their existing apps.

"This partnership with Be-Bound is one step towards bridging the digital gap. BSNL's mobile network has the widest coverage in India and with the launch of Seamless Connectivity Services using Be-Bound's Augmented Connectivity, we want to ensure that mobile apps are available to everyone, everywhere. This is an opportunity for inclusive growth and better business through frugal innovation," Anupam Shrivastava, CMD of BSNL said.

With the integration of this technology, companies will be able to develop Android apps that work reliably anywhere from remote areas with no Internet connection, to the urban areas with saturated and congested data connectivity.

Benefiting from BSNL's large network and mobile coverage, the partnership foretells the creation of apps ranging from mobile payments, transports and logistics, KYC, and energy, for improved connected services in rural as well as urban areas. Populations across the country will benefit from the better connectivity enabled by these advanced technologies.

Yazid Chir, CEO, and co-founder of Be-Bound added "As one of the leading mobile networks in India and a government agency, BSNL represents a key actor to bring better connectivity to all. We are honored to launch the SCS powered by Be- Bound's Augmented Connectivity, today. Ekaga Futuristics, our strategic partner for business in India has been invaluable in helping Be-Bound understand the local country context in order to succeed in deals like this one, and shall continue to support in the customer acquisitions going forward."