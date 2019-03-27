BSNL partners with local entrepreneurs to provide Bharatfibre services, offers speeds up to 100Mbps News oi-Priyanka Dua The telco is also requesting all state governments to support this initiative and make this program a grand success by bringing the gigabit pipe to every home.

State-run telecom operator BSNL has launched Digital Gram sewaks initiative to deliver BharatFibre services, high-speed optical fiber based internet in the rural sector.

Under this new initiative, BSNL customers are given speeds up to 100MBPS and options of daily data download ranging from 5GB to 50 GB per day are available.

"We are encouraging our local entrepreneurs in the rural areas to partner with BSNL and bridge this digital divide using BSNLs best technologies delivering quality internet services even in remotest of corners of our country. The local partners have started providing the Bharatfibre connections to the rural homes, using BSNLs network and shall be given revenue share for maintaining the last mile connectivity to the customers," said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL.

Banzal said, "State governments are also being encouraged to use this high-speed platform for delivering the e-governance initiatives including e-health, digital land records, e-medicine and all the possible ways of boosting the rural economy."

" We are also partnering with education and entertainment content providers to further enhance the meaning of high bandwidth connection provided to our esteemed customer, Banzal added.

Meanwhile, the telco has launched its new offer for the IPL in which the telco has launched two prepaid plans of Rs. 199 and Rs.499.

The newly launched plans are providing unlimited calls, free SMS Cricket alerts. The Rs. 199 offers free calling and 1 GB daily data for the period of 28 days. While Rs. 499 offers unlimited calling, 1GB data for 90 days.

Besides this BSNL is offering its VoLte services in some parts of the country.