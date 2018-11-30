BSNL partners with Sensorise Digital Services to provide connectivity for 2 lakh vehicles

State-run telecom operator BSNL has joined hand with Sensorise Digital Services to provide secure connectivity for 2 lakh vehicles by offering a compelling bouquet of Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions.

BSNL is enabling secure and embedded connectivity for the Government mandated public transport safety projects in India, including the support for state-sponsored initiatives such as Chennai Auto-fare metering, C-DAC in Kerala, ORSAC in Odisha and many more. Other than the States, several leading vehicle manufacturers and device OEMs have benefitted from the solutions.

Anupam Shrivastava, BSNL CMD said "BSNL is deeply committed to the flagship programmes of Digital India, Make-in-India, Swachh Bharat Mission and Smart Cities and takes great pride partnering with creative, agile Start-ups like Sensorise that bring standards-based new age technologies that can create and service new market segments and opportunities. "

He said, "BSNL and Sensorise have complemented each other in supporting the requirement of the emerging M2M ecosystem, solutions, security, connectivity and lifecycle management in several prestigious infrastructure projects, successfully addressing the requirement of more than hundred thousand connected devices. We are very confident of continuing the market disruption with the partnership, both in India and in opportunities that require Indian devices to be deployed internationally."

The BSNL and Sensorise partnership caters to the frugal and high QoS requirements of the Internet of Things market, attending to even minor details of the IoT use cases, with innovative capabilities such as Device locked SIMs, "bootstrap" plan for factory and pre-market phase of the IoT product, best-fit commercial plans, remote diagnostics, long life embedded SIM that works for the life of the IoT Device even in industrial environments.

Sharad Arora, Managing Director, Sensorise Digital Services said "BSNL has surprised us with its vision and agility in addressing the emerging and rapidly expanding space called the Internet of Things and Machine to Machine solutions. BSNL's understanding of the role of the Telco in addressing the Smart Cities Marketplace and eagerness to add value is next to none. Together with BSNL, Sensorise is enabling the proliferation of IoT / M2M Solutions in various segments such as Automotive, Telematics, Health, Home and Office Automation offering cutting-edge solutions with the solderable SIM, Remote Management, Vertical Applications, and Analytics."