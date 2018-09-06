BSNL Rs. 75 prepaid plan offers 10GB data for 15 days

BSNL, the state-owned telecom operator is competing with the others in the Indian telecom space recently. The telco is consistently launching new plans and coming up with revisions to its older plans in order to emerge as one of the top telecom service providers pushing behind Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

The latest plan introduced by BSNL is the new Rs. 75 prepaid plan. Subscribers of this plan will get 10GB of free data, unlimited voice calling and 500 SMS for a validity of 15 days. The subscribers will also get an extended validity of 90 or 180 days just by paying an additional amount.

BSNL Rs. 75 prepaid plan

The new Rs. 75 prepaid plan will arrive with unlimited voice calling benefits along with 10GB of data and 500 SMS all through its validity for all the subscribers except for those in Mumbai and Delhi. Initially, the plan was introduced only in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh circles of BSNL but the telco is expected to rollout the same to the other circles as well. Notably, this Rs. 75 prepaid plan is dubbed BSNL Jeevitha Prepaid Plan in these two circles, claims a TelecomTalk report.

How to extend the validity

As mentioned above, the validity of the new BSNL Rs. 75 prepaid plan can be extended up to 90 or 180 days. Doing so, the subscribers can get additional benefits for a longer time period. To do so, the subscribers should recharge their BSNL number with an STV priced between Rs. 98 and Rs. 199. That is any of the following plans - Rs. 98, Rs. 99, Rs. 118, Rs. 139, Rs. 187 or Rs. 198. This will extend the validity up to 90 days. On the other hand, if the subscribers recharge for Rs. 199 or above after the original Rs. 75 prepaid plan, then the validity will be tended up to 180 days. These STVs include Rs. 319, Rs. 333, Rs. 339, Rs. 349, Rs 395, Rs. 444, Rs. 447 and Rs. 551.

A similar plan from Idea Cellular

Notably, Idea Cellular that is Vodafone Idea after the merger also offers a Rs. 75 prepaid plan. This plan offers 18,000 local, STD and roaming seconds of voice calling to the subscribers. The other benefits include 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data and 100 SMS for a validity period of 28 days.