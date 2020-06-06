BSNL Plans That Comes With 3GB Data Per Day News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of a new plan, where it is offering 3GB data per day. The state-run telecom operator BSNL has launched this plan in Tamil Nadu. However, this pack is already listed in other circles, such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The operator has launched four plans, i.e. Rs. 78, Rs. 247, Rs. 997, and Rs. 1,999. The first plan of Rs. 97 is offering 250 minutes for calling for 8 days. Besides, it ships content from Eros Now along with 3GB data at 40 Kbps speed. The plan is available in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. It also includes Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, and Goa.

In addition, people from Punjab, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, UP East, and UP West can also use this pack. Then, there's a plan of Rs. 247 provides 3GB data at 80 Kbps speed for 30 days. In includes 100 messages and 250 minutes for calling every day. This plan is available in Andaman and Nicobar and many more circles.

On the other hand, Rs. 997 pack ships 3GB data for 180 days. This plan offers 250 minutes per day. However, the speed will be reduced by 80 Kbps once the 3GB data ends. The PV 997 also ships 100 per day messages and Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service without any additional amount. The PV 997 pack is available in circles, such as Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar, and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the PV 997 Plan is offering 3GB data per day for 365 days. The telecom operator is offering free voice calls. But the data speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps speed. The PV 1,999 ships 100 messages per day. In addition, this plan ships PBRT facilities to all users along with Eros Now for two months. This plan is available in few circles, such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh circles.

Best Mobiles in India