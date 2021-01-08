Just In
BSNL Plans To Remove FUP From Prepaid And Postpaid Plans
BSNL is likely to remove the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit on all unlimited prepaid and postpaid plans. At present, these plans come with 250 minutes FUP with all prepaid and postpaid plans, and when that limit ends customers have to pay for the calls.
Notably, this facility will not available on the company's vouchers, combo plans, unlimited calling, and STVs from January 10, 2021. "The competent authority has decided that the FUP limit of 250min/day for unlimited voice facility is to be removed latest by 10-01-2021 on all the prepaid vouchers with unlimited voice facility under GSM prepaid services and with unlimited voice facility under postpaid GSM services while keeping all other terms and condition same," the operator said.
The new services will apply to both new and existing customers of the company. Notably, this development comes at that time when Reliance Jio removed interconnect usage charges from all prepaid plans. This means all outgoing calls will be free from January 1, 2021. Earlier, Reliance Jio used to charge 6 paise for calls.
In addition, the operator removed the Blackout days from its services. Notably, Blackout days basically allow you to avail more services on special occasions like New Year and festivals.
BSNL Extends The Validity of Promotional Offers
Meanwhile, the operator increased the validity of the four plans. These packs are available at Rs. 449, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499. Earlier, these plans were available until January 4, 2021. Now, they will be available until 90 days. This decision comes soon after the operator received a good response from the customers. It is worth mentioning that these Bharat Fiber plans were launched in October last year. These plans are expected to help the company to increase its subscriber base.
