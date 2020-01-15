ENGLISH

    BSNL Plans To Start Its 4G Services By March 1 Report

    The government has approved to auction the 5G spectrum in March-April 2020. But now it has been reported that the state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly planning to launch its 4G services by March 1.

    "BSNL has written to DoT asking the licensor to release spectrum, as agreed by the Government earlier, to start 4G services by March 1. A technology-driven company, launching of 4G services is an important milestone in its revival plan, which is necessary to keep abreast with competition," a source close was quoted by the BusinessLine.

    The report also states that the company is planning to pay its employees December salary by next week. Besides, the company will clear all vendor and labor payments. The report reveals that at present both MTNL and BSNL are using 3G networks, and now they are looking for a 4G spectrum.

    Furthermore, the telco has also roped Deloitte for advising how to reduce the debt. Besides, the company is cutting down its workforce via VRS. "Deloitte would also advise the firm on future business prospects and technology among others," sources said. Surprisingly, 78,300 BSNL employees have opted for the scheme so far from its 83,000 employees. On the other hand, 14,383 employees from the MTNL have opted for the VRS.

    On the other hand, the company has revised its three prepaid plans. BSNL is now half validity with three of its plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 74, Rs. 75, and Rs. 153. These plans are now valid for 90 days only as against 180 days earlier. This is the second time that the company has reduced the validity of any plan. The operator reduced the validity of its plans of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, and Rs.399. However, this plan is only for its Kerala circle.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 17:01 [IST]
