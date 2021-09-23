BSNL Reduces eSIM SMS Charges: Here's How To Avail News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has reduced the SMS charges in all telecom circles. The telecom operator has reduced SMS charges for eSIM and M2M users. The 66.67 percent reduction on SMS charges apply to both On-net (same network) and off-net services (on other networks).

This development comes a month after BSNL launched two plans for eSIM users, which start from 15 paise per message. Now, the prices have decreased and its base tariff SMS is priced at 5 paise per SMS on the same network and 10 paise on the other networks. However, these charges apply after free SMS from the telecom operator ends.

"It was conveyed by some field units that this SMS tariff becomes very high when there is a requirement of fallback to SMS in areas of no data connectivity. To cater to this requirement, different Add-on On-Net SMS Packs have been introduced and the tariff for On-Net SMS beyond the Plan/Package rate and Off-Net SMS has been revised," BSNL said.

How To Get BSNL e-SIM Services?

To get the eSIM cards from the BSNL enterprises, customers have to register themselves via the company's website (www.bsnl.co.in.). Customers have to tap on the business or the corporate URL https://ebportal.bsnl.in/WebUserSpace.jsp to register themselves for the services.

Telecom Operators AndIoT/ M2M Services

For the unaware, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited IoT/ M2M services offer communication facilities between two devices without the intervention of others. In fact, analysts believe that IoT/ M2M plays a major part in the revenue of telecom operators. Besides, telecom operators have started finalizing a deal with M2M/ IoT players, so that they can increase their revenues from the other services.

It is worth noting that all telecom operators offer physical SIM and eSIM services to their customers. However, in the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited case, the telecom operator charges Rs. 10 for the physical SIM, whereas eSIM is free. The telecom operator also announced a new modem on a rental basis.

In addition, BSNL is making a lot of changes in its offers. The telecom operator has made changes in its benefits and plans to 4G services soon in the country.

