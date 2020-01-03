ENGLISH

    BSNL Reintroduces Its Rs. 96 Vasantham Plan With A Twist

    By
    |

    The state-run telecom operator BSNL has been revising its plans (prepaid and broadband) to sustain itself in the market. In fact, the company is the only telecom operator after Jio who is adding more subscribers at this point. And now, the company has reintroduced its Vasantham plan which is priced at Rs. 96.

    The newly revised plan is now offering 250 minutes of calling benefits to other networks. This facility is not available in Delhi and Mumbai circles. In terms of benefits, then users will get free 100 SMSes for only 21 days. However, this plan is valid for 90 days instead of 180 days earlier. Which means it is specially designed for those who want to make calls. On top of that, you'll not get any data benefits with this plan. So this shows that the company is targeting only voice-oriented customers.

    At present, this plan is only available in Chennai, as the telco has a huge subscriber base in the circle, and the chances are very less that the company will launch this plan in any other circle. On the other hand, the company is offering many STV plans, which offer calling benefits like Rs. 118 and Rs. 153 plans.

    These plans provide very little data which you can use if there is an urgent need. Both plans offer only 500 MB of data per day, 250 minutes of calling for 28 days. Apart from that, Rs. 153 allows you to call in Delhi and Mumbai circle. It also includes PRBT benefits.

    Meanwhile, BSNL launched two broadband plan i.e Rs. 299 and Rs. 491. The Rs. 299 plan offers free unlimited calling via its landline service along with 20 Mbps speeds up to 50GB data. However, speed will reduce to 1Mbps once the given limit is over. Lastly, Rs. 491 broadband plan offers 20Mbps speed and 120GB data. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling benefits to all networks in the country.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 19:57 [IST]
