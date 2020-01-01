Good News For BSNL Users, No Blackout Days In 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

BSNL has announced that subscribers will not get any Blackout days in 2020. Well, this is not the first time for the state-run telco to remove Blackout days as it did the same in 2019 too. As of now, there is no confirmation from other telcos regarding such an offer for users for this year while it was implemented last year.

For the uninitiated, Blackout days are those days when users will have to pay the standard charges for their usage despite being subscribed to a tariff plan. Usually, the Blackout days fall on occasions such as New Year Day, festivals, and national holidays. During these days, users send SMS and make calls to their closed ones and telcos take advantage of the same.

Jio Made A Difference!

Given that telcos have started focusing on providing more benefits to subscribers, the trend of Blackout days removal is becoming common in the industry. In 2020, BSNL is the first telco to announce the removal of blackout days for its subscribers this year.

The first one to bring in this concept is Reliance Jio, which brought a disruption in the telecom industry since 2016. As Jio did not charge any special rates on festivals and other occasions, the other telcos had to follow suit by removing the concept of blackout days.

In 2019, BSNL announced the same first and later Airtel and Vodafone did the same. Now too, BSNL has announced it and we are yet to get the same announcement from the other telcos. We are most likely that they will also cancel the Blackout days charges this year too.

No Tariff Hike For BSNL Users

Besides this, BSNL has not revised its tariff plans as the other telcos. Notably, Vodafone, Jio, and Airtel had to increase their tariff plans by almost 40% in December but BSNL did not do so. It is still operating with the older plans itself. There is no announcement from the telco regarding when it will increase the cost of its plans.

