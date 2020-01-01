Just In
- 13 min ago Upcoming Nubia Red Magic Smartphone To Arrive With 5G Support, Snapdragon 865 SoC
-
- 14 min ago Apple To Finally Get Rid Of Ugly Notch, Suggests Patent
- 49 min ago Redmi Note 8 Might Soon Launch With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage
- 1 hr ago Realme 5i Launch Pegged For January 6: Quad Cameras, 5000mAh Battery And More
Don't Miss
- News New Year eve: 198 people held for drunk driving in Mumbai
- Sports Virat Kohli is learning from situations and it is remarkable as a captain: Ravi Shastri
- Movies Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan: Dileep's First Look Is Out!
- Automobiles Four New MG SUVs Could Be Showcased At Delhi Auto Expo 2020: Details
- Finance 2019 Was The Best Year For Gold Prices In A Decade
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: Five Times The Actress Inspired Us With Her Gorgeous Saris In 2019
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
- Travel 5 Great Places To Travel With Friends In January
Good News For BSNL Users, No Blackout Days In 2020
BSNL has announced that subscribers will not get any Blackout days in 2020. Well, this is not the first time for the state-run telco to remove Blackout days as it did the same in 2019 too. As of now, there is no confirmation from other telcos regarding such an offer for users for this year while it was implemented last year.
For the uninitiated, Blackout days are those days when users will have to pay the standard charges for their usage despite being subscribed to a tariff plan. Usually, the Blackout days fall on occasions such as New Year Day, festivals, and national holidays. During these days, users send SMS and make calls to their closed ones and telcos take advantage of the same.
Jio Made A Difference!
Given that telcos have started focusing on providing more benefits to subscribers, the trend of Blackout days removal is becoming common in the industry. In 2020, BSNL is the first telco to announce the removal of blackout days for its subscribers this year.
The first one to bring in this concept is Reliance Jio, which brought a disruption in the telecom industry since 2016. As Jio did not charge any special rates on festivals and other occasions, the other telcos had to follow suit by removing the concept of blackout days.
In 2019, BSNL announced the same first and later Airtel and Vodafone did the same. Now too, BSNL has announced it and we are yet to get the same announcement from the other telcos. We are most likely that they will also cancel the Blackout days charges this year too.
No Tariff Hike For BSNL Users
Besides this, BSNL has not revised its tariff plans as the other telcos. Notably, Vodafone, Jio, and Airtel had to increase their tariff plans by almost 40% in December but BSNL did not do so. It is still operating with the older plans itself. There is no announcement from the telco regarding when it will increase the cost of its plans.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270