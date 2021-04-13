BSNL Removes Installation Charges From Long Term Broadband Connections News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has again come up with a new offer for new fixed-line connection users. Under the new offer, BSNL has removed the installation charges until April 30, 2021. Notably, the company offers DSL broadband connections, fibre broadband connections, and landline services. This new offer is available in all circles. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has already listed new benefits on its website, which means users who are looking for broadband and landline connection don't have to pay installation charges.

How Much Users Can Save Via BSNL's New Offer

Notably, the state-run internet operator BSNL announced that broadband users have to pay Rs. 250 as installation charges, while Bharat Fibre users need to pay Rs. 500. On the other hand, JioFiber is charging Rs. 1000 as installation charges along with Rs. 1,500 as the security deposit for the ONU router. The company said that this security deposit is refundable.

To get this offer BSNL users have to choose long-term plans, which means the installation charges become will be zero if they choose long-term packs. This is a limited period offer and users have to follow these steps to get the new connection. The annual plans are priced at Rs. 4,200, Rs. 7,800, Rs. 1,2000, Rs. 21,000, while 24-month packs are available at Rs. 8,400, Rs. 15,600, Rs. 24,000, and Rs. 42,000. Notably, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers plans in several locations with different pricing.

How To Register For Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Broadband Services Online

Open the BSNL Portal UDAAN and click on the Zone or circle, where you are looking for services. Now, you have to type your mobile number, landline number, and name. Then, you have to tap on the service you are looking for as the company offers Broadband, Landline, FiberNet (Fiber to the home), ISDN, and VPNoBB via the same procedure. You have to write your district pin code, location, and time slot. And Finally, you need to tap on the submit button. For availing the landline services via messages, users have LL + landline number and for other services send SMS - Others. BSNL also said customers can also call on customer care services.

