BSNL Republic Day Offer 2021: Extends Validity Of Rs. 1,999 And Rs. 2,399 Long Term Plans
BSNL has announced the launch of new offers for Republic Day 2021. As per the new offer, users will get extra validity on two long terms plans of Rs. 2,399 and Rs. 1,999. Besides, the operator has launched a new special tariff voucher (STV) with 30 days validity. The newly launched voucher is known as STV 398.
BSNL Republic Day Offer 2021: Details
The annual plan of Rs. 1,999 is now getting additional 21 days, which means users will now get the services for 386 days. Also, this pack is providing 3GB of data per day along with 100 messages per day. Besides, this pack is offering PRBT Tunes, an unlimited song change option, Eros Now subscription, and Lokdhun content for the first 60 days.
Coming to BSNL Rs. 2,399 long term plan, the plan is providing unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, free BSNL PBRT ringtone for 365 days, 3GB per day, and Eros Now subscription for the whole period. The operator has reduced the validity to 365 days, earlier it was 600 days.
BSNL Republic Day 2021 Offers: Details
The Rs. 398 plan is offering unlimited calling on all networks, including Delhi and Mumbai circles. It also ships 100 messages per day. Coming to the top-ups from BSNL that are priced at Rs. 120, Rs. 150, Rs. 200, Rs. 220, Rs. 300, Rs. 500, Rs. 550, Rs. 1,000, Rs. 1,100, Rs. 2,000, Rs. 3,000, Rs. 5,000, and Rs. 6,000 plans that are with full talk time benefit. Additionally, the company has announced add-on packs with OTT services such as SonyLIV Special, Zee5 Premium, Yupp TV Live, YuppTV FDFS, YuppTV Movies, Voot Select.
