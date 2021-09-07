BSNL Revises 14 Plans; Offering Free Calling, Validity, And Data Benefits In All Circles News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is making a lot of changes in its prepaid and special tariff plans for all circles. The telecom operator has revised 14 prepaid plans in all 20 circles. Notably, BSNL has made changes in almost all benefits like calls, data, SMS, and inter circle roaming charges.

BSNL Revised Prepaid And Special Tariff Plans

It is important to note that the telecom operator has revised plans of Rs. 152, Rs. 199, Rs. 197, Rs. 397, Rs. 399, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 699, Rs. 997, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 1999, Rs. 2,399 and Rs. 249. However, it should be noted that the plan of Rs. 997 is known as a per-minute tariff and is expected to revise on a pre-second basis. On the other hand, other plans will continue to offer the same services.

The company is making changes in the base tariff, which means benefits like free calls, messages, and data charges will be chargeable after exhausting all free services of those prepaid plans. Additionally, the telecom operator revised minimum recharges so that users can get outgoing SMS facility to chargeable, which applies to all users, including new customers, reports Kerala Telecom.

It is worth noting that the revised tariff will be implemented in the next 10 days in all telecom circles. The new plans are implements under the 43rd Amendment of the Telecom Tariff Order.

BSNL New Promotional Plans

Apart from revised plans, BSNL is expected to launch new promotional plans this week so that users can increase the grace period. This also means that users can keep using services so that users can access calls and messages. This facility is designed for mobile customers in North and West Zones.

BSNL will stop using services in the case who does not recharge the numbers after the expiry of the plans. This applies to all circles, including the South and East zones. Furthermore, the company said that North and West Zone customers will get SMS benefits for 60 days as on a promotional basis. The newly launched facility will allow users to activate services for a long time.

