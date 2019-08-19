BSNL Revises Its Rs. 1,098 Plan; Now Offers Only 375GB Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revamped its popular Rs. 1098 plan. The state-run telecom operator launched this plan two years ago to take on Reliance Jio's affordable and high-validity prepaid plan.

This was the first prepaid plan from the operator which offered validity of 84 days, reports TelecomTalk. Earlier the Rs. 1098 plan offered benefits such as unlimited data, voice calling, and free SMSes for 84 days. But now, the telco has not only fixed the overall data limit but also reduced the plan's validity by nine days.

Here Are The Details:

As per the most recent update, the validity of this plan has been reduced to 75 days instead of 84 days earlier. The company has also removed unlimited data benefit from this plan and now only offers 375GB of data without any FUP on daily usage.

This plan ships with unlimited voice calling even in Mumbai and Delhi along with 100 SMSes. This change is already valid in circles across the country. It is also worth mentioning that BSNL is still marketing this plan as an unlimited data plan, even though there's a limit for 75 days.

BSNL Offering Free Calls In Flood-Hit Areas

BSNL has also announced unlimited calling for subscribers for seven days in flood-hit areas of Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The company has also offered SMS and 1GB data service for free in these areas.

The offer will be available for BSNL customers in Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Belgavi districts and parts of Chikmagaluru and Hassan in Karnataka, Wayanad and Malapuram district in Kerala, Sangli, and Kolahapur in Maharashtra.

Our Thought

Although BSNL is facing tough financial crisis, the operator has been revising its plans now and then in a bid to get attention from the consumers. So we believe that reducing the validity of this plan is also a part of the same strategy to increase its revenue for the current financial year.

