BSNL Revises Marutham Plan; Now Offering 300 Days Validity

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is known for providing the most affordable tariff plans in both the broadband and telecom segment. Even though in December all private players have introduced a list of news plans for their prepaid customers but state-run telecom operator has introduced its revised plans.

    The telco has now revised its "Marutham Plan". The operator had launched this plan as a promotion offer in June 2019. The Rs. 1,188 Marutham plan is currently available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Earlier, this plan was available for 345 days, but now it is available for only 300 days.

    The Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan provides 5GB data along with 250 minutes for calling. It includes 1,200 messages, reports Telecomtalk. Interestingly, all private players have launched new plans ever since TRAI issued new guidelines on tariff plans. The state-run telecom operator is taking its time to follow the guidelines and now it comes up with its strategy against private players. The telco has recently revised Rs.108 and Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan.

    Meanwhile, the company increased the validity of it's another plan of Rs. 1,999 plan and now it is available for 436 days. This plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day. However, there is a catch. This plan is for a limited period.

    It also includes 3GB data per day and BSNL tunes for the entire period. The operator has named this plan is as its Republic Day offer and it is valid for January 26 to February 15, 2020. This plan is giving tough competition to all private players like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea.

    The Reliance Jio plan is priced at Rs. 349. The plan provides unlimited calls to its network and 1,000 minutes to Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. It also offers 100GB data. The Airtel plans are available at Rs. 398 and Rs. 598. Surprisingly, Vodafone-Idea plans are priced the same as Airtel.

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 19:33 [IST]
