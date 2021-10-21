BSNL Revises Rs. 56, Rs. 57, Rs. 58 Prepaid Plans To Take On Jio News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The State-run telecom operator BSNL has revised the cost of three of its affordable prepaid plans under Rs. 100. The plans that we are talking about are the special tariff vouchers priced at Rs. 56, Rs. 57 and Rs. 58. These new plans have received up to Rs. 2 price cut but there are no new changes to these plans in terms of data benefits and validity.

Subscribers interested in these revised prepaid plans can recharge to these plans via the BSNL official website or any other third-party app. Notably, these plans are available only in select circles such as Kerala and not for all subscribers in the country. We can expect all the users across the country to get this benefit.

It looks like BSNL has revised these already affordable prepaid plans in order to compete against Reliance Jio that already offers a slew of affordable prepaid plans for its subscribers.

Revised BSNL Prepaid Plans

The BSNL Rs. 56 STV is now affordable by Rs. 2, thereby bringing its cost to Rs. 54. The plan offers 8 days of validity and calling time of 5600 seconds. On the other hand, the BSNL Rs. 57 prepaid plan has received a price cut of Re. 1, thereby taking its cost to Rs. 56. This plan bundles 10GB of data and a free subscription to Zing Entertainment Music and a validity of 10 days. BSNL Rs. 58 STV also received Re.1, which takes it to Rs. 57. This plan extends the prepaid international roaming pack and has a validity of 30 days.

To recharge with any of these revised BSNL prepaid plans, subscribers have to send an SMS to 123 from their phone. Alternatively, they can also choose to recharge via the official BSNL website or My BSNL mobile app or any other third-party app.

Alongside the revision of these three prepaid plans, BSNL has enabled prepaid international roaming on its network, thereby letting users get the same by paying an additional Rs. 50 at their nearby customer service center of BSNL. To avail this, customers have to submit their ID proof and fill in an application form to activate this international roaming service.

