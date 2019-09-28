BSNL Revises Rs. 186 Prepaid Plan, Rs. 187 STV To Offer 3GB Data Per Day

ENGLISH

    Of late, BSNL has become consumer-centric and is rolling out several new plans to lure more subscribers. The telco has been facing the wrath in terms of finances and is seeking to increase its subscriber base to make it profitable. One way the state-run telco is aiming to do this is by revising its portfolio of prepaid vouchers and plans to lure subscribers.

    BSNL Revises Rs. 186 Prepaid Plan, Rs. 187 STV

     

    The latest ones to be revised are the BSNL Rs. 186 prepaid plan, 187 STV and more. Notably, both the Rs. 186 plan and Rs. 187 STV were launched for the subscribers only a couple of weeks back.

    BSNL Rs. 186 Prepaid Plan

    The Rs. 186 prepaid plan from BSNL has received the first major update, claims a report by TelecomTalk. The plan recently made a comeback and after being withdrawn. Previously, this prepaid plan offered 2GB data per day of unlimited data wherein the speed drops to 40kps post the FUP. Now, it has been revised to offer 3GB data per day and the FUP speed remains the same.

    When it comes to other benefits, subscribers will get free 250 minutes per day of voice calling to any network and 100 free SMS per day. The plan still has a validity of 28 days only.

    BSNL Rs. 187 STV

    The Rs. 187 STV has also been revised and it comes with similar changes. The voucher used to provide 2GB data per day to the users, but it is now revised to offer 3GB data per day and the data speed reduces to 40kbps post the FUP. Also, it will provide similar voice calling and SMS benefits as the Rs. 186 prepaid plan and a validity of 28 days.

    Other BSNL Plans And STVs Revised

    Besides these, the Rs. 153 prepaid voucher has also made it to the revision list. The other STVs include Rs. 192 and Rs. 118 and these offer higher data benefit of 3GB per day instead of 2GB data per day. The Rs. 106 FRC (first-time recharge) has also been revised.

     

    As these new plans offer higher data benefits, we can expect subscribers to get more profit with these newly revised plans. So, are you a BSNL customer? How do you like these new revisions made by the telco?

    Read More About: bsnl news tariff plans telecom
    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 14:54 [IST]
