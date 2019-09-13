Just In
BSNL Launches Rs. 186 Plan Along With The New STV Of Rs. 187
The cut-throat challenge Reliance Jio poses to other operators, ever since it got into the picture, has led several telcoss revitalize their existing recharge and data plans. These operators even include BSNL, which is currently in the news as it has revived its Rs. 186 prepaid recharge plan. Besides, the telecom operator launched a new STV worth Rs. 187 which offers a validity of 28 days.
From the Nutshell Of Rs. 187 STV
The special tariff voucher (STV) of Rs. 187 offers users with 250 minutes of local, national calling, and roaming services. The plan offers users with 2GB of daily data. And, the data speed comes down to 40Kbps, after the limit is exceeded. The new STV plan further allows for a Bumper Offer, under which you will be getting 2.2GB extra data. So, overall you will be having 4.4GB of data benefit each day.
With STV worth Rs. 187, the subscribers will efficiently be able to make and take calls in some areas of Mumbai and Delhi, where BSNL network doesn't work. The tariff plan also provides 100 free SMS daily. Lastly, the BSNL subscribers will get a free PRBT and this special voucher is restricted to Tamil Nadu and Chennai regions.
What Rs. 186 Recharge Plan Offers
On the other hand, BSNL's prepaid voucher of Rs. 186 comes with a base tariff charge which will be deducted from a subscriber's account. The amount will be deducted as per minute plan. Its validity is for 28 days, while its tariff validity will last for 180 days. While other offers include 2GB per day where the speed reduces to 40Kbps after exceeding the limit, daily benefits of 100 SMS, and Bumper Offer are similar to the STV plan. The subscribers must also know that the Bumper Offer will end on October 1.
