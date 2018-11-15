BSNL revises Rs 29 plan with a catch

With an aim to give a tough fight to private telecom operators, State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its existing prepaid plan of Rs 29.

As per the revamped plan, BSNL is now providing unlimited local, STD and roaming calls without any FUP limit along with 300 SMS per day for seven days.

However there is a catch as the company is offering 1 GB data instead of 2GB data, Telecomtalk reported.

Before the revision, the same plan used to offer 2GB data daily for seven days which means 14GB data along with 100 SMS, and unlimited calls.

Meanwhile, the telco has introduced Data Carry Forward option for its postpaid users with a catch as this offer is only available for its Kolkata users only and it is limited to Rs 525 plan

The company has also revised Rs 525 plan and now users will get 80 GB data of 2G/3G along with carrying forward up to 200 GB.

In addition to the company is providing unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS per day and international SMS only at Rs 5, however, the telco will charge Rs 500 if a user is looking for local+STD calls, Rs 2,000 for local+STD+ISD services and Rs 5,000 for local+STD+ISD+International Roaming services.

To recall, BSNL has also reduced call charges for its Satellite Phone Services.

Under this new Diwali Dhamka offer the call charges has been reduced from Rs. 60 to Rs. 35 for commercial category while Government users have to pay Rs.25 instead of Rs 45.