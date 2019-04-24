ENGLISH

    BSNL revises Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid data vouchers: Report

    The telco is also providing cashback to its postpaid users.

    In order to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio, State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) now revised its three prepaid vouchers.

    According to TelecomTalk report, BSNL is providing 25 times data with STV35. Under this new revision user will get 5GB data to subscribers for a period of 5 days, instead of 200MB data earlier.

    The next plan STV53 for Rs. 53 is now offering 8GB data instead of 250MB data for 21 days. However, the validity has been decreased as this plan is only available for 14 days now.

    Lastly, the STV 395 is now offering unlimited calling, 2GB data per day for 71 days, and once the speed gets over user will get speed to 80 Kbps.

    Meanwhile, BSNL has launched Rs. 599 plan for its prepaid customers.

    However, there is a catch as this plan is not providing any data and SMS benefits. This plan is not valid for Mumbai and Delhi circles.

    BSNL is offering a cashback of Rs.4,575 when a subscriber buys Rs.1,525 monthly rental plan which means they have to pay a total annual fee of Rs 18,300.

    Similarly, there are more plans which comes under this annual cashback scheme i.e Rs.1,125 and Rs 799. But you will have to pay Rs.13,500 to get Rs. 3,335 cashback.

    BSNL's Chennai center has also started training in the field of "Internet of Things" (IoT). The IoT lab at RGMTTC, Meenambakkam, Chennai has recently kick-started the exercise to impart quality education in this field

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
