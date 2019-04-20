TRAI Data: Reliance Jio, BSNL add 86.39 lakh mobile subscribers in Feb 2019 News oi-Priyanka Dua

According to TRAI subcriber data, both Reliance Jio and BSNL jointly added a net of 86.39 lakh mobile subscribers in February 2019.

On the other hand other telecom lost a net of 69.93 lakh wireless customers.

Meawhile the number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,203.77 million at the end of January 2019 to 1,205.40 million at the end of February 2019, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.14 percent and total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA & LTE) increased from 1,181.97 million to 1,183.68 million during the same period thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.14 percent.

The TRAI data also reveals that Reliance Jio alone added 77.93 lakh customers in the same month. While BSNL added around 9 lakh new mobile customers, taking its total subscriber base to 11.62 crore.

"BSNL is the only operator other than Jio that has gained customers. Our performance shows that customers have faith in BSNL. We are able to compete and gain customers with our much-improved 3G network. In our endeavour to provide service, all our officers and employees are together," PTI quoted BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava.

Howver India's biggest telecom service provider Vodafone Idea lost 57.87 lakh mobile subscribers.

TRAI also mentions that as per the reports received from 313 operators in the month of February 2019, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 540.04 million at the end of January-19 to 550.24 million at the end of February-19 with a monthly growth rate of 1.89 percent.