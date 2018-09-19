TRAI Data: Reliance Jio adds 11.78 million mobile subscribers in July

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has added 11.78 million mobile subscribers during July, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

While Vodafone added 609,074, Bharti Airtel 313,283 and Idea's 5489 subscribers in the same period, which shows that people prefer Jio over incumbents operators.

The data also shows that Reliance Jio has managed to capture 19.62 percent market share, while Bharti Airtel had a market share of 29.81 percent in July, Vodafone had 19.30 percent share and Idea is placed at fourth spot with 19.07 percent share of the market respectively.

However, this data is only market figures for July and now the merger between Vodafone and Idea is complete.

The merger is expected to generate Rs.140 billion annual synergy, including opex synergies of Rs. 84 billion, equivalent to a net present value of approximately Rs.700 billion.

Meanwhile, the data pointed out that the number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,168.89 million at the end of June-18 to 1,179.32 million at the end of July-18, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.89 percent.

Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA& LTE) increased from 1,146.49 million to 1,157.04 million during the same period at thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.92 percent.

The data also notes that as on 31st July 2018, the private access service providers held 89.90 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.10 percent.

The number of broadband subscribers increased from 447.12 million at the end of June-18 to 460.24 million at the end of July-18 with a monthly growth rate of 2.93 percent.