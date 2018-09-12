Reliance Jio's 2nd anniversary: 42GB data per month for 3 months at just Rs.100

As a part of its second-anniversary, Reliance Jio has introduced the new scheme on Wednesday under which the company is providing 42GB data per month, unlimited calling at an effective price of Rs 100 per month for three months.

The company has also announced an instant discount of Rs.100 on its top-selling Rs. 399 plan which provides 1.5GB daily data for 84 days.

This instant discount comprises two components:

1 Rs 50 instant discount for Jio prepaid users who have Rs 50 cashback vouchers from Jio on recharging via MyJio App.

2 Rs 50 instant cashback when payment is done via PhonePe, inside App.

The new offer is valid from Septemeber 12 to September 21 and it can be availed from MyJio app.

Here is how to avail the offer:

1 Log in to My Jio app and click on recharge tab.

2 Click on 'Buy' button to move to Payment Page.

3 Select PhonePe as your payment option.

4 Sign in to your PhonePe account after confirming your number and One Time Password.

5 Pay for net payable amount using Phone to get Rs 50 cashback.

This is not the first time the company has announced an offer for its second anniversary.

Earlier Jio launched its Cadbury Dairy Milk offer under which the company provided 1 GB of data if the user uploads a picture of an empty Dairy Milk wrapper on its app.

To recall, Jio has launched two years ago and as of 30th June 2018) Jio garnered a subscriber base of over 215 Million users.

Post Jio, all key social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube and others have seen enhanced user base in India. India has become a most active market for Google and Facebook, estimated 70 million additions in the first year of Jio's commencement of operations.