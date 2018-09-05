Reliance Jio turns 2 today: Milestones worth mentioning

Reliance Jio turned two years old today and as we all know how the telco disrupted the entire telecom industry.

Moreover, because of Jio's budget-friendly tariff plans, almost all telecom players are making a loss even today. And not to forget, the company has also introduced a new segment called 4G VoLTE feature phones.

As Reliance Jio celebrates its second anniversary, here are some achievements worth mentioning

.1. It has the widest LTE coverage in India, more than any other telecom player which will soon cover 99 percent of India's population.

2. Mobile data consumption in India has gone up from 20 crore GB per month to nearly 370 crore GB per month. Jio customers alone are consuming nearly 240 crore GB of that data.

3. Within months of its launch, Jio became World's 1st and only Exabyte Telecom network with data transmitted over Jio's network surpassing 100 crores GB per month.

4. Jio added seven customers every second reaching 100 million customers in just 170 days. Today over 215 mn (as of 30th June 2018) customers are enjoying digital life on Jio network.

5. Post Jio, all key social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube and others have seen enhanced user base in India. India has become a most active market for Google and Facebook, estimated 70 million additions in the first year of Jio's commencement of operations.

6. The TRAI SpeedTest portal has consistently ranked Jio as the clear 4G network leader in coverage, usage, and data speed month after month.

7. Tariffs become much more affordable - from the time when a GB of data cost anywhere between Rs. 250 - Rs. 10,000, post launch of Jio the cost has come down to less than Rs 15 per GB currently. Jio users pay even lesser on various plans.

8. With 25 million sold by June 30, 2018, the Jiophone is now targeting 100 million customers in the shortest possible time.

9. Jio's own apps gained immense popularity with 200 million downloads for MyJio and more than 100 mn for Jio TV.

10. Jio also claims to have built future-proof networks and will continue to deliver the most advanced technologies to its customers for decades to come.