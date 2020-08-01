BSNL Revises Seven Broadband Plans: Here Are Updated Prices News oi-Priyanka Dua

After expanding the reach of Bharat Fibre services, BSNL has revised its broadband plans in the country. The internet service provider has increased the prices of seven plans up to Rs. 30. The revised plans are applicable in all circles, starting from Saturday (August 1, 2020).

The company is also sending messages to its broadband users regarding this update. The firm has also expanded its fixed landline plans. In fact, the BSNL Chennai website has already released a notice on its website.

BSNL Revised Broadband Plans: Details

After the revision, the 2GB BSNL CUL plan will now cost you Rs. 369, while it was this plan was priced at Rs. 349 earlier. It offers you 2GB data at 8Mbps speed, unlimited calling on the same network, and Rs. 600 worth talk time on other networks. It includes a free night calling facility between 10:30 PM and 6 AM.

The second plan is known as 2GB CUL is now available at Rs. 419 is now providing 2GB high-speed data and unlimited calling on all networks, and it was earlier priced at Rs. 399. The 3GB CUL is now available at Rs. 519 as against Rs. 499. This plan offers 3GB data and unlimited calling.

Furthermore, there's a plan of 629, where it is offering 4GB data at 10Mbps and unlimited calling. This plan is known as a 4GB CUL plan. In addition, Rs. 729 is offering 10Mbps speed along with 125GB and unlimited voice calls.

Similarly, there is a plan of Rs. 779, which ships Hotstar subscription, 10 Mbps speed, 300GB data, and unlimited calling. This plan was earlier available at Rs. 749. Lastly, there is a pack of 1,029, where it offers 15GB high-speed data per day, and it named a 15GB CUL plan.

