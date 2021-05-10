BSNL Revises Tariff Plans For IoT/M2M Applications: Know Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the revised tariff plans for its IoT and M2M customers in the country. Besides, the company has decreased the price of the SIM cards of IoT and M2M services. The SIMs are now priced at Rs. 16. The IoT and M2M services are designed for those who are looking for communication between two devices.

Notably, M2M and IoT services are known for the future of telecom services, which is why the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India announced a 13-digit number pattern for the same service. In fact, other telecom operators have also started signing deals with other machine-to-machine and internet of things service providers.

BSNL is providing two SIM cards with M2M and IoT applications like physical SIM and eSIM (which are embedded in smart devices). Also, the state-run telecom operator is offering physical SIM at Rs. 10, while e-SIM cards are free of cost.

BSNL M2M Services: Details

The 13 digits of M2M services consist of three-digit of identifier, four-digit of licensee identifier, and six-digit of device number. Besides, the M2M services of the telecom operator offer very low bandwidth, low bandwidth, medium bandwidth, and high bandwidth.The company offers 1 Kbps and 50 Kbps speed. In addition, the company said that M2M and IoT services offer outgoing calls, incoming calls, and data communication.

For the e-SIM of the M2M devices, BSNL offers a soft e-SIM profile to its users, which are uploaded by the service provider. Notably, M2M service providers are also allowed to select the e-SIM manufacturer.

In addition, the telecom operator is supplying soft e-SIM profiles to all service providers, which are using M2M services. Furthermore, BSNL said that e-SIM cards are to purchase from a GSMA verified SIM facility. Besides, e-SIM has to be verified from the accredited laboratory and M2M SIM Cards or devices should come under GSMA standard.

It is worth mentioning that other telecom operators are also looking for other sectors to increase their revenues. Similarly, BSNL is doing the same thing. The company has also revised tariffs and joined hands with OTT players, which also means that the telecom operator is also looking for other sectors.

