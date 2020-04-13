ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Rolling Out Tender For 4G Network; Might Launch Services Soon In India

    By
    |

    Despite the fact that TAIPA wants BSNL to clear its dues to control the connectivity issues in the near future; the latter is planning to launch its 4G services in all circles. In fact, a new report suggested that telecom gear vendors such as Samsung, Nokia, and ZTE are likely to bid for BSNL's 4G contract. The report said that only Huawei is not trying its hands in the bidding.

    BSNL Rolling Out Tender For 4G Network

     

    "All vendors had given presentations before the BSNL board before the lockdown. However, Samsung's participation is surprising since it has been working with Reliance Jio in India exclusively," a senior industry executive was quoted by Economic Times. At present, the telco is offering its 4G services in a few circles such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chennai, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The report also said that Samsung is offering 4G wireless technology Reliance Jio in India.

    "Samsung doesn't have 2G and 3G technology and IMS. And, even if BSNL relaxes the tender requirement for Samsung, this will not be viable as both capex and opex will rise. For instance, if BSNL wants a 2G and 4G baseband unit in the same cell site, Samsung can't do it and can only overlay," the industry sources added.

    It is worth mentioning that the operator has already issued its bidding document last month and the last day to file the documents is May 8. Notably, the company is planning to install 50,000 4G sites in north, west, east, and south zones, while 7,000 sites will be installed in Delhi and Mumbai. This means that the operator will expand its reach to these two circles, where it is not offering its services currently. Besides, the company is planning to upgrade its 2G and 3G sites at 43,000 sites and for that, it will invest Rs. 3,500 to Rs. 4,000 crore.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X