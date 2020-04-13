BSNL Rolling Out Tender For 4G Network; Might Launch Services Soon In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that TAIPA wants BSNL to clear its dues to control the connectivity issues in the near future; the latter is planning to launch its 4G services in all circles. In fact, a new report suggested that telecom gear vendors such as Samsung, Nokia, and ZTE are likely to bid for BSNL's 4G contract. The report said that only Huawei is not trying its hands in the bidding.

"All vendors had given presentations before the BSNL board before the lockdown. However, Samsung's participation is surprising since it has been working with Reliance Jio in India exclusively," a senior industry executive was quoted by Economic Times. At present, the telco is offering its 4G services in a few circles such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chennai, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The report also said that Samsung is offering 4G wireless technology Reliance Jio in India.

"Samsung doesn't have 2G and 3G technology and IMS. And, even if BSNL relaxes the tender requirement for Samsung, this will not be viable as both capex and opex will rise. For instance, if BSNL wants a 2G and 4G baseband unit in the same cell site, Samsung can't do it and can only overlay," the industry sources added.

It is worth mentioning that the operator has already issued its bidding document last month and the last day to file the documents is May 8. Notably, the company is planning to install 50,000 4G sites in north, west, east, and south zones, while 7,000 sites will be installed in Delhi and Mumbai. This means that the operator will expand its reach to these two circles, where it is not offering its services currently. Besides, the company is planning to upgrade its 2G and 3G sites at 43,000 sites and for that, it will invest Rs. 3,500 to Rs. 4,000 crore.

