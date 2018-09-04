ENGLISH

BSNL ropes in Mary Kom as brand ambassador for two years

M.C. Mary Kom will help BSNL to create and maintain relationships with the customers on a micro level.

By:

    State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has roped M.C.Mary Kom, an Indian boxer of International fame as its Brand Ambassador for two years.

    During this period of two years, M.C.Mary Kom will endorse and be engage in promotional activities of BSNL for its various services.

    Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said that Kom's association will help BSNL in enhancing BSNL brand image as well as gain more customer in this competitive market scenario.

    On this occasion, Anupam Srivastava, CMD, BSNL told that M.C.Mary Kom with many achievements at international level is a popular figure among youth. The association of M.C. Mary Kom will certainly help in enhancing brand visibility and assist BSNL in this era of fierce competition where all operators are striving hard to gain market share.

    The CMD, BSNL further added that the identity of M.C. Mary Kom will help BSNL to create and maintain relationships with the customers on a micro level.

    On this occasion, Mary Kom said that BSNL is the most trusted brand in India who delivers its services in the far-flung area of the country where most of the service providers fail to reach. BSNL is the only telecom service provider who provides services effectively during the natural calamities. BSNL is contributing significantly to nation building by way of extending its robust telecom infrastructure in rural and remote areas as well.

    Read More About: bsnl telecom news
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 22:20 [IST]
