BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan Promo Offer Is Valid Until March 31, 2020
The state-run telco BSNL has been coming up with several promotional offers for its subscribers of late to compete against those of Reliance Jio. While Jio has reduced the validity of its annual plan by 29 days, BSNL extended the validity by 71 days last month on account of the 71st Republic Day.
When this promotional offer was introduced, the annual plan priced at Rs. 1,999 was said to offer additional validity of 71 days only between January 26, 2020 and February 15, 2020. Now, it looks like the Rs. 1,999 annual plan from BSNL has got an extension that prolongs the duration of the promotional offer.
BSNL Rs. 1,999 Plan Offer
BSNL has come up with two promotional offers on the Rs. 1,999 annual plan, claims a report by TelecomTalk. Last month, the annual prepaid plan got an additional 71 days of validity and it ended on February 15. Now, the newly introduced promotional offer extends the validity by 71 days and makes the overall validity as 436 days. This offer is valid until February 28 for interested subscribers.
The second offer will provide subscribers with an additional validity of 60 days taking the overall benefits to 425 days from the recharge date. This one is valid from March 1 to March 31. Notably, the new promotional offer is applicable across all the operational circles of BSNL except Kerala. This plan was introduced in Kerala only a few weeks ago and the promo offers are not live yet.
BSNL Rs. 1,999 Prepaid Plan Benefits
When it comes to the benefits, the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan from BSNL comes with 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and 250 minutes of unlimited voice calls to all networks within the country. It is also bundled with BSNL TV and BSNL Tunes subscriptions. While there is extended validity, the additional benefits will be valid only for 365 days.
What We Think
The additional validity of the BSNL Rs. 1,999 yearly prepaid plan sounds attractive compared to the other annual plans offered by rivals including Jio. However, BSNL misses out on 4G service, which is a downside of this plan.
