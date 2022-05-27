BSNL Rs. 2,399 Annual Prepaid Plan Validity Extended By 60 Days News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

BSNL is offering a long-term prepaid plan priced at Rs. 2,399 for its users. A few months back, the state-run telco revised the plan to provide 425 days of validity instead of its earlier validity of 365 days. Later, it revised to end this offer and now it has once again revised to offer additional 60 days validity.

This revised prepaid plan offering 425 days of validity will be offered only until June 29, 2022. Eventually, there is a month for interested subscribers to get this scheme offering 60 days of additional validity. Post the mentioned date, this plan will bounce back to provide its earlier benefits of 365 days.

For those who are unaware, this recharge plan will let users stack the additional recharge benefits for later use. This works even if you have an active recharge plan on a BSNL number.

How To Recharge Your BSNL Number

If you want to charge your BSNL prepaid number with the Rs. 2,399 plan, then you can do it either online or at an authorized outlet. Also, you can do this by dialling the USSD code *444*2399# from your phone.

Make sure to have a minimum balance of Rs. 2,399 in your prepaid account. You can also get the recharge by sending an SMS PLAN BSNL2399 to 123 from your BSNL number.

BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Talking about the prepaid plan priced at Rs. 2,399, this plan comes with unlimited internet that has a limit of 2GB of data per day. There will be 100 SMS per day, complimentary subscription to Eros Now and BSNL Tunes, and free and unlimited voice calling benefit. It offers a long term of validity of 365 days usually.

This annual prepaid plan is available for all subscribers across India. Notably, users who already have subscribed to this plan can also get the benefit of extended validity.

Recently, BSNL announced a voucher worth Rs. 98 that offers users 2GB of data per day for a validity of 22 days. Buyers will get an OTT benefit of Eros Now Entertainment alongside this plan. On using the daily data benefit, the speed will drop to 40Kbps.

