BSNL Rs. 319 STV revised to offer 84 days validity

State-run telco BSNL has been coming up with many new plans and offers for its subscribers of late. Now, it appears to have taken a step backward by reducing the validity of a prepaid voice-only STV. However, this is not the first time that the telco has cut down the validity of a prepaid plan. Previously, the telco had reduced the validity of its voice-only prepaid STV priced at Rs. 99 by two days. The plan that offered 26 days of validity was revised to offer 24 days. Now, it has slashed the validity of the Rs. 319 STV.

BSNL Rs. 319 STV revised

The BSNL Rs. 319 voice-only prepaid STV offered unlimited voice calling to any network in almost 20 circles where it operates except in Delhi and Mumbai. It is a voice-only STV, which is aimed at those users who do not use any internet and data services or users of feature phones. Earlier, this plan offered 90 days validity to the subscribers. Now, the telco has slashed the validity period of the same and has brought it down to 84 days.

Notably, BSNL introduced a change in the pricing and the same was not welcomed by the subscribers. The telco had increased the cost of the SIM replacement from Rs. 10 to a whopping Rs. 100. This was a 10x increase for SIM replacement and consumers were disappointed by the same. Also, the telco was offering 4G SIM card at Rs. 19 initially but there is no clarity if the same has been increased to Rs. 100.

As of now, there is no word regarding how the subscribers of this pack have reacted to this change in the pricing. BSNL has already come up with the change but we do not know if it will maintain a positive remark with this move.

Given the continuous slashing of the validity period, we can expect the company to bring in more changes in the pricing of its other STV packs in the coming days.