BSNL revises Rs. 99 prepaid plan; increases SIM replacement charges

State-run telecom operator BSNL has revised the Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan recently to offer unlimited voice calls for its subscribers. Also, the telco has slashed the validity of this prepaid recharge plan by 2 days bringing it down from 26 days to 24 days. Besides this, the telecom operator has increased the SIM replacement charges for both the prepaid and postpaid users to Rs. 100.

Notably, these new changes have hit the web within a few days of launching the BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband service to take on Reliance Jio GigaFiber. The telco recently launched a slew of yearly prepaid recharge packs as well to stay ahead in the competition that exists in the telecom space.

BSNL Rs. 99 prepaid plan

Last year, the telco had launched this Rs. 99 prepaid plan with a validity of 26 days. It was launched along with the Rs. 319 prepaid plan offering 90 days of validity. The latter hasn't been revised and still offers the same benefits to the subscribers in all the circles.

Now, it has revised the plan to offer 24 days of validity. This plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network, be it local or national roaming calls. However, it is not applicable for users in the Delhi and Mumbai circles. Like a few other plans from the telo, this one also provides access to PRBT (personalized ring back one), claims a report by TelecomTalk.

SIM replacement cost

Besides reducing the validity of the Rs. 99 prepaid plan, BSNL appears to have also increased the SIM replacement charges from Rs. 10 to Rs. 100 now. This new change is touted to be applicable in many stores starting from January 21. It is also touted that the telecom service provider is said to offer a 4G SIM card in select circles by charging Rs. 19. But there is no official confirmation from BSNL regarding these changes, Let's wait for further details regarding the same.