    By
    |

    The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised Rs.666 prepaid plan with unlimited calling benefits and 1.5 GB data per day for 122 days, Telecomtalk reported.

    BSNL Rs. 666 plan revised to offer 1.5 GB data per day for 122 days

     

    Besides this users will now get 100 SMS per day through the validity period. However previously the same plan used to offer benefits for 129 days.

    According to a report the telco has reduced the validity of prepaid plans such as Rs 99, Rs 319, Rs 98.

    Meanwhile, BSNL is now providing "Free Voice Calling" within India for existing BSNL Landline, landline broadband, and mobile customers.

    This offer is available on "Wings" service of BSNL.

    Users will get this service, only a click at the website is required to start. After receiving a user name and password (PIN), the user can download the BSNL "Wings" app from Google store, input user name, and password and start making calls.

    The service is very useful, as a "Wings" user will never miss an incoming call in case he is hooked to Wi-Fi. Calls forwarded from any BSNL number to "Wings" number are totally free.

    "Wings" is a combination of voice over IP (VOIP) and landline service of BSNL. Under this service, a customer can make or receive calls using a BSNL "Wings" app on his/her mobile handset. Under this service, there are no charges for national roaming. All incoming calls from India are free even while roaming internationally. When outside India, calling from "Wings" to India will cost only Rs.1.25/- per minute.

    Monday, February 25, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
