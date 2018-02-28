BSNL's new Rs. 448 plan offers unlimited calls, 1GB data per day for 84 days

In an attempt to take on Reliance Jio, telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea have started offering more data at less price to the customers. Every time, Jio introduces a new plan, other telcos also come up with similar offer. Likewise, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Rs. 448 plan for its prepaid users in India.

As per this offer, BSNL prepaid subscribers are entitled to get 1GB of data per day with the validity of 84 days, thus making a total of 84GB data. Additionally, customers will get unlimited voice calls including home and roaming, 100 SMSes daily, and access to Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT).

"BSNL is the only player [that] passes max benefits and forwarding most popular services to its esteemed customers, STV-448 is the most competitive in present market scenario," said R.K. Mittal, Director, BSNL Board while commenting on the new offer.

BSNL's latest plan is similar to Reliance Jio's Rs. 449 plan, which provides users unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB data per day, access to Jio app suite for 91 days. Even Airtel has a Rs. 448 plan, under which customers get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes messages per day, 1.4GB data per day with a validity of 84 days.

Earlier this month, BSNL launched the "KOOL" offer for its prepaid customers. Under this offer, users get local and STD network along with national roaming, 100 SMSes daily, and access to Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) for 84 days at just Rs. 1,099. Further, the offer provides unlimited data to customers until the validity date. So customers can get all these benefits at just Rs. 13 per day.

As compared to other packs from private telecom operators, BSNL's offer is better as there is no daily or monthly restrictions on data usage. However, unlike its competitors, the state-owned telco doesn't offer 4G speeds in most regions.

Well, it looks like BSNL is committed to providing affordable and efficient services to their customers and is ready to compete with companies like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone.