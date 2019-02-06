BSNL signs MOU with Ciena for 5G trials

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ciena to prepare its network for the impending evolution toward 5G.

BSNL's Chairman and Managing Director, Anupam Shrivastava said: "5G represents an enormous opportunity in India and BSNL has made a significant step forward to bring this innovation to market. We expect that these trials will show the true benefit of 5G which promises to deliver speeds of up to 20 gigabits per second, as much as 30 times faster than 4G."

Ciena India's Vice President and General Manager, Ryan Perera said: "Conducting field trials in collaboration with BSNL will mark an important step in making 5G a reality in India. Ciena's unmatched leadership in the packet, optical and software-enabled technologies help to create more adaptive networks and supports the adoption of 5G."

To support transport delivery for these 5G trials, the parties will explore Ciena providing next-generation Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking platforms as well as Blue Planet Intelligent Automation software.

Specifically, Ciena and BSNL intend to jointly evaluate front haul, mid-haul, and backhaul transport-based use cases and scenarios to address resiliency requirements and latency concerns. The collaboration, celebrated at a signing ceremony in New Delhi, signifies the next step toward adoption of 5G by operators in the government sector and beyond.

Ciena currently provides Converged Packet Optical and Ethernet solutions to leading Indian telecom operators. In addition, it supplies equipment to the Indian government to build core transport and switching backbone networks for India's armed forces.

Ciena's 5G Network Solutions are open and designed to provide the scale and automation that operators like BSNL need to deliver a superior end-to-end user experience.