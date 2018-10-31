ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

BSNL signs MOU with Whale Cloud Technology to drive Digital Transformation

The two parties will work together to address the market needs.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Whale Cloud Technology, a strategic subsidiary, and technology partner of Alibaba, to drive its Digital Transformation.

    BSNL signs MOU with Whale Cloud Technology

    Under this partnership, Whale Cloud will provide its strategic advice and a vast portfolio of digital solutions, including AI & IoT based solutions/applications, Smart City solutions, cloud-based applications and big data applications and solutions for BSNL business customers.

    "Whale Cloud, with Alibaba's advanced technologies, proven expertise will help to provide support for CSPs' digital transformation. We are confident that the MoU will be the starting point of the digital journey with brand-new Whale Cloud to transform BSNL towards a cloud future with digital and intelligent telecom operation", said Anupam Shrivastava CMD BSNL.

    The two parties will work together to address the market needs.

    "We're pleased to ink this MoU to further strengthen our corporation. Whale Cloud is looking forward to continuously supporting BSNL to reshape their businesses and benefit from the digital technologies", said Fu Jianjun.

    For those who are not aware, Whale Cloud recently announced its official rebranding and aims to become a Cloud Native Digital Transformation Provider.

    The exclusive convergence of Whale Cloud's telecom knowledge and Alibaba's cutting-edge technologies and vertical industry assets can empower BSNL to transform to a native digital player and to create massive value in the digital ecosystem by leveraging Whale Cloud's extensive expertise, agile cloud infrastructure and end-to-end digital solutions with Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, the statement said.

    Read More About: bsnl telecom news
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue