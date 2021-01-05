BSNL Starts Network Services In Delhi And Mumbai News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite struggling for the 4G network, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly started its operations in Mumbai and Delhi. This means that the operator has taken over the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited's (MTNL) network in these areas.

Notably, the government is planning to merge both telecom operators. In addition, it is expected that BSNL might launch 4G networks in both Delhi and Mumbai circles. The new development comes after BSNL's sent its proposal to the telecom ministry as it wants to operate in these areas.

"As proposed by BSNL earlier vide its letter dated October 27, 2020, and agreed by MTNL, BSNL will run the mobile network of MTNL as its outsourced agency from January 1, 2020. The necessary formalities in this regard may please be completed accordingly, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) letter was seen by the Economic Times.

The report further states that the operator has already taken over the MTNL network in Delhi and NCR, including Faridabad, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. The company has also started its operations in Kalyan and Navi Mumbai. It is worth noting that the cabinet approved a relief package for both BSNL and MTNL. The relief package is close to Rs. 68,751 crores.

BSNL Revises Bulk SMS Plans In All Circles

Apart from offering services in Delhi and Mumbai, the operator has revised its SMS tariff plans. These revised packs are already available on a PAN India basis. This service is also available on both bulk and promotional messages. However, to send commercial messages users have to register themselves to the DLT portal https://www.ucc-bsnl.co.in/. In case, if a user wants to bulk message, then users should register to the DLT portal.

