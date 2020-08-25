BSNL To Launch IPTV Service In Three Circles From August 27; Might Add More Areas soon News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is all set to bring its new services for its customers in the country. The internet protocol television (IPTV) services will go live on a trial basis and will start from Thursday (August 27, 2020). However, the upcoming facility is limited to a few circles only.

BSNL To Launch IPTV Services In Three Areas

The operator is planning to bring new services in three areas, i.e Ernakulam, Alleppey, and Thrissur. BSNL has issued a letter regarding the same, which says that the trail basis will last two months. The operator also said that customers who register before September 10, 2020, will receive or get access to all free-to-air channels for 30 days.

BSNL Might Charge Rs. 130 For The IPTV Services

The company has joined hands with Cinesoft (an IPTV service provider) to launch the service. In fact, both companies have decided to choose a fifty-fifty revenue share model where BSNL can earn Rs. 65 per connection. Meanwhile, the operator is planning to bring the same services more circles, including Gujarat.

Apart from bringing IPTV, BSNL is providing 5GB extra data to those who opt for multiple recharges. This means the telco is offering extra data without any cost for three months. The telecom operator has also listed a few plans where extra data facility is available. The plans are priced at Rs. 98, Rs. 99, Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 319, Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs, 1999. However, this benefit is only available for its customers in Chennai.

Furthermore, the complementary data is valid for 22 days while the new offer is valid until November 19, 2020. Besides, the operator pointed out that customers will get a bonus data immediately and they are allowed to recharge the plans in advance. The multiple recharge services seem good for the customer as they will have an option to continue the services without buying a new plan.

.

Best Mobiles in India