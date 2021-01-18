Just In
BSNL To Offer Its Services In Delhi And Mumbai From March 1: Report
BSNL is all set to start its services in Delhi and Mumbai from March 1, 2021. The Government-owned company was earlier planning to join hands with MTNL to launch its services; however, the plan got canceled due to internal issues.
"Now, BSNL has agreed to go ahead with these services, There were technology-related issues between the two companies and those were causing delays," official sources said. This is quite surprising as 20 years ago BSNL got a license to launch its broadband, mobile, and al communication services in Mumbai, Delhi, and other circles.
Moreover, the operator receives a license to offer its services in Faridabad, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon telephone exchanges, Navi Mumbai local areas in Mumbai, and Kalyan Telephone exchanges, reports Business Standard.
BSNL Offering 10% Discount On Landline, Broadband, And FTTH Services
Apart from launching services in Delhi and Mumbai, BSNL has announced it is offering discounts on landline, broadband, and FTTH services. Under this special scheme, the telecom operator is offering a 10 percent discount to Government employees who are using these services.
The discount will be available from February 1st, 2021 and the new move has been announced by the Kolkata branch. Notably, Earlier, the telecom operator announced the same offer for government staff and used to provide a five percent discount to the same segment of customers.
This time the operator has revised the offer and offering a 10 percent discount to all serving and retired PSU employees, State Government, Central Government. Notably, the company will be offering the same benefits in all circles; however, other terms and conditions of the plan are the same. For the unaware, the operator used to provide a 20 percent discount to government employees in 2008.
