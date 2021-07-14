BSNL Union Wants DoT To Clear Its Dues Of Rs. 30,000 Crores News oi-Priyanka Dua

The employees of BSNL have written a letter to the new telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to clear its Rs. 30,000 crores dues. Notably, the telecom operator is looking for some help from the Department of Telecommunication so that it can run its operations freely.

"The DoT owes the BSNL around Rs. 30,000 crore...we shall be highly obliged... if you could see that this amount is refunded to the BSNL at the earliest to enable the company to perform with more vigor and also take care of its employees' needs," the Union of the BSNL, said in a letter.

DoT Needs To Pay To Rs. 30,000 Crores To BSNL

According to the letter, this amount includes Rs. 13, 789 crores, Rs. 8,300, and Rs. 1,051 crores. It includes viability gap funding, Wimax, CDMA spectrum charges, and BharatNet Project. The BSNL union also said that poor marketing procedures are responsible for revenue and market share loss of the telecom operator.

For the unaware, the cabinet approved the revival package of the telecom operator, including assets monetization, retirement scheme, allocation pf 4G spectrum, and merger with Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited. The revival package is estimated at Rs. 69,000 crores.

Nearly 50 percent of both telecom operators have opted for the retirement scheme, which will decrease the wage bill of the companies.

BSNL Wants To Rehire All Employees

The state-run telecom operators want to rehire all employees who opted for the retirement scheme as both reported losses in recent quarters.

"This matter is presently under examination in DoT HQs (headquarters) and guidelines in this respect would be issued as and when the decision on this matter is taken. Till then, applications of retirees of BSNL/MTNL under VRS-2019 may not be considered for engagement as consultants," officials from the DoT were quoted by Indian Express.

It is worth considering that BSNL is lagging behind Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea as the former is not providing 4G network in the country. In fact, other operators are conducting trials of the 5G network with Nokia and Ericsson. However, it is expected that BSNL will rollout 4G in the next 10 months.

