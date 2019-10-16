BSNL Users Will Get 4G, VoLTE Support; Will Replace 3G Soon News oi-Sharmishte Datti

BSNL is reportedly working on winning back customers from private rivals like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and others. BSNL is planning to expand the 4G network in the country and is working on bringing VoLTE service to all circles soon, a report states. BSNL is also planning to replace the existing 3G network with 4G.

BSNL 4G Coming Soon

BSNL 4G is already under works to launch in West Bengal. A report by Telecom Talk states that BSNL is deploying 8,500 eNode-Bs [4G sites] across India. But this won't include Mumbai and Delhi, where MTNL runs. However, it should be noted that even if BNSL rolls out 4G across the country, users will need to upgrade their smartphones that can adapt 4G SIM cards.

As BSNL begins its 4G deployment, it's slowly discontinuing 3G services. Hence, BSNL is treading slowly while selecting 4G sites and will begin deployment where there is minimal 3G use. BSNL is also picking those areas where it's easier for users to migrate from 3G to 4G.

For this purpose, BSNL is choosing its 4G sites selectively, meaning that it is going for 4G deployment in the areas where there is minimal 3G use or where there is more potential for 3G to 4G migration. For the same, BSNL is offering free 4G SIM cards for users where 3G discontinued.

BSNL VoLTE Services

Apart from BSNL's 4G network, the network provider is also working on rolling out VoLTE services across the country. At present, BSNL is testing the VoLTE service with 30 smartphone models developed by manufacturers like Xiaomi, Nokia, Sony, Vivo, Oppo, and others. BSNL will further expand the support for more smartphone models in the coming day.

BSNL has been having a tough time in the recent past. Amidst rumors of shut down, BSNL has announced the 4G expansion to retain customers. With 4G and VoLTE services, BSNL customers can voice and video calls over data. However, the big question is if this is enough to retain customers with low-pricing offers from other private players.

