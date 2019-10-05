BSNL Up Against Jio; Offering Unlimited Calling With Its Rs. 96 Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has introduced a new plan for its prepaid customers. The Vasantham Gold plan is priced at Rs. 96. This plan will be available from Saturday (October 5, 2019). Under this plan, BSNL is offering 250 minutes talk time every day to all networks for 180 days. This plan also includes 100 SMS per day but that's only for 21 days. Meaning this plan is specially designed for voice-oriented users, reports TelecomTalk.

Meanwhile, the operator has revised the Rs. 118 and Rs. 153 plans. The Rs. 118 plan now offers 0.5GB data per day with 40Kbps FUP speed for 28 days. This includes 250 minutes of calling. The Rs. 153 plan offers similar benefits like Rs.118. This plan also provides 250 minutes of calling per day, including calls to Delhi and in Mumbai. Users will also get 0.5GB data and Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) for 28 days.

The telco has also revised its Rs. 1,699 plan, and now it is valid for 455 days. This means users will get an extra 90 days. Besides, the company is providing unlimited mobile data for the entire period.

Should You Go For Rs. 96 Plan From BSNL

Even though BSNL is in financial trouble, the operator is very aggressive in terms of revising plans. The company is providing additional benefits with many prepaid plans. In fact, these benefits are competitive enough to attract users. The company is also offering 2.2GB data per day with its six prepaid plans during this festive season. However, BSNL's Rs. 96 plan will compete with Reliance Jio's Rs.98 plan, where it is offering 2GB of 4G data, unlimited calling, and 300 SMS for 28 days.

