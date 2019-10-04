BSNL Festive Offers: Rs.1,699 Plan Now With 455 Days Validity News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced a new offer for the festival season. Under this offer, BSNL has extended the validity of its prepaid plan worth Rs. 1,699 to 455 days in contrast to 365 days earlier. With the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan, customers will get unlimited mobile data with FUP of 2GB per day.

This includes unlimited voice calling and SMS. BSNL is also providing a personalized ring back tone (PRBT) with an unlimited song change option for 455 days. This plan will now compete with Airtel and Vodafone's Rs. 1,699 plan. Both Airtel and Vodafone are offering additional benefits to this plan.

Similarly, BSNL has launched Rs. 106 and Rs.107 plans. Under these plans, users will get 1GB data per day for 24 days. This means 24GB data. Besides, users are also eligible for free unlimited voice.

The company has also upgraded Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid plans. After this revision, users will get 3GB data per day, unlimited voice, and 100 daily SMS messages for 28 days. The Rs. 187 prepaid plan provides free PRBT with unlimited song change option.

BSNL Launches Extra Daily Data Offer

BSNL has also revised its five prepaid plans. The plan starts at Rs.349, Rs. 399, Rs. 447, Rs. 485, and Rs. 666. These plans come with 1.5GB data daily instead of 2.2GB data earlier. In fact, BSNL is also planning to reduce this data benefit further in November and December to 1GB from 1.5GB.

BSNL Launches Smart Wi-fi With PayTM

BSNL has also launched a new service called the Smart Wi-fi. The company has joined hands with Paytm for this service. Under this new arrangement, Paytm will send a notification to users to connect to the available BSNL Wi-fi. This will allow users to check the data consumption and validity of the available dashboard and supports data roaming in the network.

Best Mobiles in India