BSNL Vs Airtel Vs Vi Vs Reliance Jio: Who Is Offering Best Postpaid Plans

BSNL has updated its postpaid packs to compete with offerings from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea). The state-run telecom operator has also started offering add-on connections with a postpaid plan of Rs. 798. Similarly, Airtel and Vi are offering an add-on connection with their packs of Rs. 749 and Rs. 799.

Notably, Vi has recently revised its Family postpaid plans and Rs. 799 pack was earlier priced at Rs. 749. BSNL's plan of Rs. 798 ships only 50GB of data along with a data rollover facility, add-on connection. We are comparing BSNL, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi postpaid plans to help you to choose a good plan.

BSNL Vs Airtel Postpaid Plan: Check Details

BSNL's plan of Rs. 798 is offering three add-on connections with the same pack. It ships unlimited calling, 50GB data per month, 150GB data rollover facility, and 100 messages per day for one month. However, this pack is not offering any OTT app benefit with the pack.

On the other hand, Airtel's plan of Rs. 749 is offering 100 messages per day, 125GB of data per month, 200GB data rollover facility, unlimited calling, two free add-on numbers, Airtel Xstream App Premium for one year, Amazon Prime for one year, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and free handset protection for one month.

BSNL Vs Vi Postpaid Plan: Check Details

Coming to Vi's plan of Rs. 799 that is offering 120GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per month. This plan also ships free subscription to the OTT app like Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack for one year, free Vi Movies & TV app, and Amazon Prime for one year. Besides, this plan is offering two add-on connections with Rs. 799 plan and 90GB data in total (30GB data for the secondary users and 60GB for the primary user).

BSNL Vs Reliance Jio Postpaid Plan: Check Details

Let's talk about the Reliance Jio pack of Rs. 799, where users get unlimited calling, 150GB data, 200GB data rollover facility, and 100 messages per day. It includes two family connections, unlimited calling, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime app subscription without any extra cost. After comparing all plans, it seems Airtel plan of Rs. 749 is offering good benefits.

