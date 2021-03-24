COAI Asks DoT To Start Consultation On Millimetre Wave Bands For 5G Services News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) have approached the telecom department to start a consultation on the millimetre bands for the 5G services. Notably, 26GHz, 28GHz, and 37GHz millimetre wave band is important for the upcoming network and the minimum price of these bands should be fixed in the spectrum auction.

"We request the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for an early referral to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for earmarking and including millimeter wave (mmWave) bands for auction along with other 5G bands like 3.5 GHz, as this is an imperative requirement," S.P Kochhar, director-general of Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), said.

Besides, the industry body asked about the spectrum available for the 5G auctions. In addition, the telcos want DoT to approve 400 units of a wave before the actual auction as it is important for the 5G services. For the unaware, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio are a part of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

5G Network In India

It is worth mentioning that the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has taken the final decision on the 5G services. The Parliamentary standing committee said that the 5G auction might be conducted in the next six months and services will be available by 2022. However, there are high chances that 5G will not available on a Pan-India basis as initially, it is likely to be available in those areas, where the demand is high. Besides, DoT is expected to ask TRAI to review the prices of 5G bands (3,300-3,600Mhz).

Which Telecom Operator Is Likely To Launch 5G Services Soon In India?

All three private players are already working with telecom gear companies like Nokia and Ericsson to launch 5G services in India. Besides, Reliance Jio and Airtel have also shared their plans to bring 5G services. In fact, Airtel demonstrated 5G networks in Hyderabad. Also, both Vi (Vodafone-Idea)and Airtel have upgraded their existing network in the country to launch the 5G services. Notably, America, China, and South Korea have already started rolling out the same services. But, in India, all telecom operators are facing a huge financial crisis that's why they want TRAI to reduce the base price of the 5G spectrum.

