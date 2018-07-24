BSNL vs Jio: BSNL revamped high-end broadband plans to take on GigaFiber

After the announcement of Reliance Jio GigaFiber, all the broadband companies are gearing up to give competition to Jio. BSNL which is one of the top broadband service providers in the country is also started revamping its existing fibre to the home plan. BSNL has increased the FUP limits by four times for four of its broadband plan in all the circles.

BSNL revised broadband plans

BSNL's Rs 3,999 plan will now offer 500GB of FUP data with a download speed of 50mbps. Earlier the same plan was providing 300GB at 20mbps speed. Once the FUP limit of the plan will be exhausted, the download speed will drop down to 4mbps.

The company has also revamped the Rs 5,999 plan, which will now offer 1000GB of FUP data per month at 60mbps. Earlier this plan was giving 400GB of FUP data at 30mbps speed. The speed will drop down to 4mbps once the FUP limit is exhausted.

The for Rs 9,999 plan will now offer 2TB of FUP data at 80mbps, previously the same plan was offering 600GB FUP limit at 50mbps. The download speed will drop down to 6mbps after the FUP limit exhausted.

This is one of the most expensive plans from BSNL, the Rs 16,999 plan which will now offer 3TB of FUP data at 100mbps. This plan was offering 800GB of FUP data at 100mbps.

The broadband service provider has also increased the FUP limit of its premium FTTH plans in Chennai. Now the Rs 4,999 plan is offering 1.5TB of data, and the speed will come down to 2mbps once the FUP limit is over.

The Rs 999 plan will offer 60mbps speed with a 250GB data limit. The other plans like the Rs 1,299, Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999 will offer up a download and upload speed of 80mbps. Once the FUP limit is exhausted the speed will be reduced to 2mbps.

Recently, Airtel has also removed the FUP limit on its broadband plans in Hyderabad city. All the broadband plans in Hyderabad city are now offering unlimited data without any FUP limit.